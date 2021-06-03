“Popeyes” coming to Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Popeyes fast food restaurant chain is planning to locate a store in Watertown.
The Town of Watertown planning board will consider a proposed Popeyes for Outer Arsenal Street at its meeting next Monday, at 3 PM.
The plan is to demolish the now-closed Bob Evans restaurant just past the Route 81 south on-ramp, and build the new store there.
Popeyes got its start in 1972 in New Orleans. It gets its name from one of the characters in the movie The French Connection, Popeye Doyle. It primarily serves chicken and seafood.
