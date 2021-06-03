Rasennes Pembleton, 43, of Akwesasne

Rasennes is survived by his father, Raymond; his wife Pamela, and their sons Rakwirahes and Rarontiiostha; his beloved aunties Katsi, Beverly, Debbie, Diane, Loretta, and his ista, Josie; his great aunts, Elda and Leona Cook; by his uncles Tom and José; and by his brother Shatereh. Rasennes will be sadly missed by his brother-cousin Tsiorasa (Randi), and his sister-cousins Wahiahawi (Kevin) and Karonienhawi (Edward); by his parents-in-law Ronnie and Pauline Lazore; his sisters-in-law Chrissy (Allen) and Terri (Washogeebic); and his brother-in-law Jimmy (Elaine). Rasennes will be remembered fondly by his adoring nieces and nephews: Alyssa, Taylor, Kallie, Easton, Sadie, Kaeliana, Allison, Reannon, Aanzheni, Wejiiew, Waznoday, Mushtewin, Tia, Rawennakaien, Rariwakerons, Kawennanirats, Ierihwanirats, Iehahsherenhawe, Karakwashere, Omadweyaashk, Kawennanien, Rotonhnahere, Tewatsirokwaks, Iewenneraks, Kanatires, Tehokwirathe and Karakwatiron. Rasennes is also survived by many loving cousins, and by his chosen brothers and sisters Lenny, Mike, Stacey and Babette.