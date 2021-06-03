Robert “Skip” H. Knopf, 76, of Ogdensburg

Skip was born on January 31, 1945 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Robert & Alva (Goldthorpe) Knopf. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, and later began his career at the Standard Shade Roller in Ogdensburg where he worked as a machine operator for 31 years. In 1996 he became employed at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center where he worked until 2011 when he retired.