Robert “Skip” H. Knopf, 76, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Robert “Skip” H. Knopf, age 76 of Ogdensburg will be held at 12:00pm on June 17, 2021 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Caroline Bartkus officiating.
Calling hours will be held prior from 11:00am to the time of the service. Burial will follow at Ogdensburgh Cemetery.
Surviving is his sister Susan Reed & her husband Jerry of Crystal River, FL and formerly of Ogdensburg; cousins David Paradis & his wife Marilyn of Potsdam and Richard Paradis & his wife Patricia of Waddington; a nephew Ryan Bonk & his wife Marcie; a great-niece Emma Bonk and great-nephews Liam & Ethan Bonk.
Skip was born on January 31, 1945 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Robert & Alva (Goldthorpe) Knopf. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, and later began his career at the Standard Shade Roller in Ogdensburg where he worked as a machine operator for 31 years. In 1996 he became employed at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center where he worked until 2011 when he retired.
Skip enjoyed playing softball, golfing, bowling, watching sports on TV, especially the NY Yankees. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 SH 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com
