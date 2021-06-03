State hits new lows for COVID infections, hospitalizations down

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - COVID infections continue to decline statewide, and for the first time since last October, hospitalizations fell below 1,000.
The statewide “positivity rate” fell to 0.44 percent Wednesday, with 565 positive tests across New York.
970 people were hospitalized., of which 112 were newly admitted, and 245 were in intensive care units.
A total of 10 people died from COVID Wednesday, statewide.
The north country region had a 0.92 rate of COVID infection over the last week, according to state statistics.
““Our state is back, and that’s a testament to the New Yorkers who have stayed tough and smart over the last year - but most of all, it’s a testament to the more than 19 million vaccinations we’ve put in arms,” Governor Cuomo said in a statement.
“The vaccines are safe, free, and effective, period, and the sooner we get each and every eligible New Yorker vaccinated, the sooner we can finish off this pandemic once and for all.”
