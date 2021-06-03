Storie, SLC judge, out on medical leave

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County will be without its elected county judge at least a while longer.
The New York State Court System confirms Judge Greg Storie is now out on medical leave.
Judge Felix Cantena, administrative judge for the 4th Judicial District, is developing a plan to have Storie’s cases handled by other judges.
Two weeks ago, Storie was sent to Schenectady County Court for training. Storie was elected last November.
Surrogate Judge John Richey has been hearing county court cases in his absence.
