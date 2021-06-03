Strolling down memory lane at West Carthage cruise-in

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cruising in with a roar of their engines, dozens of vehicles made their way to the Price Chopper Plaza off North Board Street in West Carthage to show off their vintage rides.
The event, called the Memory Lane Cruise-In, was put on by Carthage American Legion Post 789.
We get them from Ogdensburg, Gouverneur, there is people here from Star Lake, Adams, Watertown,” coordinator Dick Simmons said.
Simmons has been running the show for 14 years, bringing in many car enthusiasts along the way, such as Bill Greene and his 1979 Lincoln Continental.
“I rescued it,” Greene said. “It was a barn find down in Central Square. The previous owner died and his wife had an auction and she auctioned off the house and the contents and I got the car out of the deal.”
There was also a fully restored 1967 Chevrolet El Camino that Steve Dillon has grown to love.
“This is my second one,” he said. “I had a ’69 SS396 that I sold to a friend of mine in Florida and I have always been kind of partial to the ’67s, so here we are.”
The cars may steal the show, but this event has an even bigger meaning. All the funds raised go to help fund scholarships for local kids
“We give over $10,000 in scholarships away every year to our students that are going to college,” Simmons said, “and some that are already in college.”
The car shows will continue to run every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. through August 25, weather permitting.
It’s hard to beat classic jams and a stroll down memory lane.
