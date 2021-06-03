Volunteer Transportation Center plans annual golf tourney

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for teams and sponsors for its upcoming golf tournament.
The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau said the fundraiser will be at the Emerald Greens Golf Course in Gouverneur this year.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The tourney will be Friday, July 16. It costs $300 per team to register and you can do that at volunteertransportation.org.
That’s also where you can find more information and sign up to be a sponsor.
