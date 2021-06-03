Watertown lottery winner takes home $30K

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A $1 Lotto ticket cashed out $30,000 for a lucky winner.
The Take 5 ticket was purchased Wednesday at Gold Star Deli on Arsenal Street in Watertown.
Store owner Dean Ronson says he’s not sure if the winner picked his own numbers or if they were quick picks.
He says the winner buys a lottery ticket every day.
“It feels great,” Ronson said. “I mean, it’s nice to know that somebody, especially a regular customer that comes in all the time, was able to be rewarded with that.”
Ronson says this was the largest cash prize won at his store since he’s owned it.
