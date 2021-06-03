Watertown police seek help in locating missing man

Watertown police seek help in locating missing man
Police-provided photo of Bryan Christopher Lindsey of Watertown, missing as of June 3. (Source: Watertown police)
By Scott Atkinson | June 3, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 3:50 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police are seeking the public’s help in locating a city man who has “medical conditions requiring medications.”

Missing is Bryan Christopher Lindsey, 29, who left his home Monday driving a red 2015 Toyota Camry.

He was last seen in the Baldwinsville area, northwest of Syracuse.

The license plate number on the car is KLV3654.

Police describe Bryan as a white male with brown hair, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a bluer polo shirt with red and white stripes.

If you have information for police, call 315-782-2233.

Bryan Christopher LIndsey of Watertown, reported missing as of June 3, seen here with car on June 1. He was last seen driving a Toyota Camry.
Bryan Christopher LIndsey of Watertown, reported missing as of June 3, seen here with car on June 1. He was last seen driving a Toyota Camry. (Source: Watertown police)

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.