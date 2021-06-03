Watertown police seek help in locating missing man

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police are seeking the public’s help in locating a city man who has “medical conditions requiring medications.”
Missing is Bryan Christopher Lindsey, 29, who left his home Monday driving a red 2015 Toyota Camry.
He was last seen in the Baldwinsville area, northwest of Syracuse.
The license plate number on the car is KLV3654.
Police describe Bryan as a white male with brown hair, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a bluer polo shirt with red and white stripes.
If you have information for police, call 315-782-2233.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.