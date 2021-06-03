William H. Sullivan, 85, former north country resident

In 1957, he married Carol Young and they began their family. In 1959, Bill and Carol, with their two young sons, moved to Utica, where his two youngest sons were born. From his initial days at NY Telephone; “Sully” was active in the labor movement as a member, steward and eventually President of CWA Local 1126. Bill was appointed as head of the Central NY Labor Council, where he strongly advocated for his members while leveraging contractual relationships and respect from union employers.