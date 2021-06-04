Athlete of the Week: David Dubray

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week we honor a senior baseball player from Massena who has put up incredible numbers both as a pitcher and a hitter. His talents on the diamond earning him this week’s title.
David Dubray is a talented senior pitcher that has been king of the hill. He pitched a no hitter while striking out 13 against Potsdam.
He then combined with Zach Monacelli for a no hitter.
In 6 games started, David has thrown 4 complete games, giving up just 2 earned runs and 6 hits total in 6 games.
A .038 ERA, striking out 74 total batters. For his varsity career, he has struck out 173 batters, a 1.15 career ERA, that’s opposing batters batting only .075 against him.
At the plate, he’s batting 378 with 11 RBIs
An outstanding performer.
David is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for June 4, 2021.
