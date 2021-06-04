Clearing skies, then hot & humid

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a warm and sticky day.
We’ll have clouds to start, but it becomes mostly sunny. We could have a stray shower here or there, especially in the afternoon, but it should stay mostly dry.
Highs will be in the upper 80s.
It stays warm and muggy overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will be around 80.
Sunday will also be mostly sunny. Highs that day will be in the mid-80s.
It will be in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday. It will be sunny on Monday and mostly sunny on Tuesday.
It will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
