CSX wreaks driving chaos in Canton with rail crossing work

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Traffic scrambled in Canton. Logging trucks cruising quiet neighborhoods. Long waits at detours. Heavy trucks on streets not built for them.
“Oh, this is crazy,” one motorist said. “It really is.”
“My god.” Bill Locy said. “They didn’t tell anybody. It’s just a pain in the butt. You gotta wait 25 minutes just to get out into Main Street.”
“It is what it is,” James Hewlett said. “It’s not affecting me too badly.”
Five CSX rail crossings across the village are under repair. The railroad says the work has been “closely coordinated” with local officials. Local officials say that’s bunk.
“They didn’t closely coordinate with anything,” Mayor Michael Dalton said. “CSX marches to the beat of their own drum. And they pretty much do what they want.”
The village told CSX several weeks ago they didn’t want all the crossings done at once. CSX didn’t say when it would start work. Then at 6:15 Wednesday morning, the village clerk got a call.
“We had 45 minutes’ notice that they were going to close those five streets on Wednesday,” Dalton said.
Village officials are still unsure if major crossings like State Highway 310 might yet close.
In response to a 7 News inquiry, CSX stated the work is critical for the safety of both trains and motorists. It said new ties are being replaced and crossings repaved. It added: “We appreciate the public’s patience as we complete this very important work.”
The Canton Fire Department says it can work around the street closings for now, but it would have liked some notice as well.
Now all of this could soon be coming to a town near you. CSX is already staging ties and machinery in DeKalb Junction and at other spots along their rail line in St. Lawrence County.
Some work has been underway since last week in Potsdam, including on the portion where a train derailed one night last year.
