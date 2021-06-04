CoreLife brings healthy eats to Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An existing Watertown building gets a new life – Core Life!
The Syracuse-based chain is known for its customizable salads, grain bowls, broth bowls, and tacos.
Now, Watertown Businessman Peter Souch has brought one to outer Arsenal Street.
It had a soft opening Thursday and a grand opening Friday.
CoreLife officials say they want to provide healthy food options for the area.
John Caveny, co-founder of CoreLife Eatery:
“You can come in and no matter what you get its pretty much good for ya,” CoreLife co-founder John Caveny said. “It’s clean, it’s healthy, but you’re going to come back because it tastes great.”
The restaurant also offers pickup through its mobile app.
