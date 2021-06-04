Edward F Clemons, 84, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edward F Clemons, 84, of Seven By Nine Road, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, where he has resided for a short time.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Jeanie (Gregory) Powell of Three Mile Bay; Mike Clemons of Barnes Corners; Tami (Mike) Kogut of Watertown; Phil (Sharon) Clemons of Mannsville; Penny (Bernard) Thomas of Mannsville; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; his siblings, Betty Chase, LeRoy Clemons, and Ernie (Marlene) Clemons; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Wilma Clemons; a sister, Ida Weiler; a sister-in-law, Patricia A. Clemons.
Ed was born on November 16, 1936 in Lowville, a son of the late Merwin and Nancy Stoffel Clemons. He attended school locally. On December 19, 1956, he married Wilma J. Watson in Lowville. Mrs. Clemons was a stay at home Mom, raising the couples’ five children and Ed was a self-employed milk hauler for over 40 years. He also served as Highway Superintendent for 8 years.
Ed was a member of Barnes Corners United Methodist Church.
Ed was a devoted hard working family man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, reading, square dancing, card playing, and snowmobiling. Ed’s greatest joy was his family. Ed and Wilma traveled with their camper for many years.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Barnes Corner’s united Methodist Church with Rev. Tracy Cook, Pastor, officiating. Contributions in Ed’s memory may be made to the Barnes Corners United Methodist Church, 27004 Loomis Road, Lorraine, NY 13659.
Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.