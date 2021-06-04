$3 fee proposed for city residents to use Watertown’s Thompson Park pool

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It would cost you a few bucks to use the Thompson Park pool – whether you live in the city or not – if Watertown lawmakers adopt admission fees proposed by the city’s Parks and Recreation superintendent.
City council members floated the idea of charging people to use the pool at a meeting in May.
On the council’s agenda for Monday night, Parks and Rec superintendent Scott Weller is proposing a $3 daily rate for city residents and $4 for non-residents.
Season passes for a city resident are $30 and $40 for non-residents. Family season passes are $90 for city residents and $120 for non-residents.
In his report, Weller says his recommendation is based on fees charged at other community pools. He said several public pools don’t charge. For those that do, rates range from $1 to $14.
One wrinkle is timing. “Implementation this year may be challenging but appears possible,” Weller wrote.
He said the pool bathhouse will need to be set up with mobile data, a laptop, printer, cash drawer, and bar code scanner.
At least one council member has already expressed reluctance to charge city residents to use the pool.
Sarah Compo said at the meeting where the idea came up that while having a new source of revenue is good, “city of Watertown residents are paying for those amenities through their tax dollars” and the people who don’t live in the city should contribute to its amenities they use.
