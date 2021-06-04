Full slate of Saturday night racing at Evans Mills Raceway Park

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you hear the rumble of cars and trucks every Saturday night in Evans Mills, they’re not racing on Route 11, they’re racing just off it at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
It’s the place to be for racing on the asphalt each and every Saturday night. There’s a full slate of racing on display.
There’ve been many improvements to the track for the 2021 racing season and the post-pandemic crowd has been coming out to the track for the weekly shows.
Mel speaks with Evans Mills Raceway Park co-owner Peggy Gill, who explains what’s been going on at the track and looks ahead to some big events planned for the summer.
