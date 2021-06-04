Joellene M. Adams, 76, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Joellene M. Adams, 76, of River Road, Snye, passed away Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021 at Cornwall Community Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Tuesday 12-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday 11:00 AM at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Jerome Pastores, celebrating.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the SD&G Children’s Treatment Center or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
