Man faces mischief, theft, harassment & resisting arrest charges

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls man is accused of grabbing a phone and breaking it to prevent the owner from calling 911.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 32-year-old Jebidiah Euto was charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, and second-degree harassment as a result of the alleged May 31 incident in the town of Lawrence.
Deputies say he also resisted arrest when they attempted to take him into custody.
Euto was arraigned in Massena town court and released on his own recognizance.
A no-harass order of protection was issued for the victim.
