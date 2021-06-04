Mary Elizabeth Beauchamp, R.N., 93, formerly of Ogdensburg

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Mary Elizabeth Beauchamp, R.N., age 93, of Camillus NY, (formerly of Ogdensburg, NY) will be held on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, at 12:00PM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Justin Thomas officiating. Internment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park following funeral services. Calling hours will be held from 10:30AM to 11:30AM on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Beauchamp passed away on Friday morning, June 4th, 2021, at the Syracuse Home Association in Baldwinsville, NY, with her loving family by her side.
Mary is survived by her seven children: Robert Beauchamp of Ogdensburg, NY, David Beauchamp (Meg) of Swanzey, NH, Thomas Beauchamp (Sally) of Ogdensburg, NY, John Beauchamp of Syracuse NY, Ann Tyndall (Gary) of Camillus, NY, Cathy LaComb (Jeffrey) of Syracuse, NY, and Mary Guardino (Tony) of Camillus, NY. A daughter, Laurie Chafin, predeceased her on November 5, 1997. She also is survived by her fourteen grandchildren: Andrew, Courtney, Timothy, Maggie, Julie, Megan, Katie, Holly, Emma, Lauren, Erica, Elizabeth, Michael, and John as well as her nine great grandchildren: Laila, Kelsey, Owen, Tommy, Leila, Ettason, Mia, Ava, and Ella. She is predeceased by her siblings, two brothers, Lloyd Alexander and Roger A. Alexander and a sister, Shirley Woodward.
Mary was born on January 22, 1928, in Pierrepont, NY, the daughter of Robert C. and Hazel (Tucker) Alexander. She graduated from Colton High School and from A. Barton Hepburn School of Nursing in 1948. Mary married Napoleon “Nap” J. Beauchamp on December 27, 1948, at Notre Dame Church with the late Rev. Msgr. A.D. Charbonneau officiating. Mr. Beauchamp predeceased her on April 25, 1987.
Mary began her nursing career at A. Barton Hepburn Hospital immediately upon graduation starting out as a staff nurse in many different specialties working her way up to Assistant Director of Nursing Services prior to her retirement in 1984. Nursing was her passion, but her family was her life. She loved nothing more than having her family all together. Mary always faced life’s challenges with such amazing strength and grace. She will be missed beyond words and her legacy will live on forever in our hearts.
The family would like to give special thanks to Syracuse Home Association’s staff for the loving care they gave to their mom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to: ARC of Onondaga Foundation; 600 South Wilbur Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
