Mary Elizabeth Beauchamp, R.N., 93, formerly of Ogdensburg

Mary began her nursing career at A. Barton Hepburn Hospital immediately upon graduation starting out as a staff nurse in many different specialties working her way up to Assistant Director of Nursing Services prior to her retirement in 1984. Nursing was her passion, but her family was her life. She loved nothing more than having her family all together. Mary always faced life’s challenges with such amazing strength and grace. She will be missed beyond words and her legacy will live on forever in our hearts.