Woman airlifted to Syracuse after striking a tree

CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWNY) - A section of NY-126, also called State Street, was shut down due to a car accident that happened where the road meets Line School Road.
Shortly after 5:40 tonight, emergency crews got a call for a car that struck a tree.
When crews arrived, they found an unconscious female driver, the sole occupant of a Silver Ford Escape, tipped into the side of a steep ditch.
Officials say it looks like she was heading from Carthage to Watertown, and failed to negotiate a turn, going off the road and striking a tree.
Officials say because of the precarious position of the vehicle, they had to extract the woman by going through the trunk. They say several passers-by stopped to help first responders stabilize the vehicle while they worked.
Once the driver was removed, she was taken by helicopter to SUNY Upstate Medical University. She was still unconscious when leaving.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
A stretch of NY-126 was closed to the public between 163 and Sayer Road. That area reopened just after 7 PM.
