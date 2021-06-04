Renewed interest could bring back ‘Route 3 Wave’ for kayakers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a plan for Watertown to bring big waves and competition back to the Black River.
For Tom O’Riley and Sara Daniels, the Black River is more than just a river, it’s a lifestyle.
The two organized a total of eight kayaking events at what’s known as the Route 3 wave. From national to world championships, people came from all over to see what the Black River had to offer.
“We did have people here from over 26 countries, it was a pretty big deal for Watertown,” Daniels said. “If you look back, the hotels, the restaurants, the gas stations, the corner stores, everybody made money.”
But mother nature, and spring runoff, changed it all when a giant rock blocked the flow of water.
“To actually make a wave, mother nature did a pretty good job,” O’Riley said. “We need to help her and move that rubble out regularly.”
The city of Watertown is taking on that task. It started with a poster that caught the attention of Mayor Jeff Smith.
“I said, ‘What’s the problem? What’s changed?’ And I said, ‘Well why don’t we take some of the money, instead of doing a trail this year, maybe look at fixing the Route 3 wave hole and getting that going again,” the mayor said.
$75,000 is now set aside in the 2021-2022 proposed budget to revive the natural wave.
Mayor Smith, he’d like to see the poster come back to life. O’Riley and Daniels, they’d like to see some more water back in Watertown.
The city plans to hire someone to survey the bottom of the Black River to find ways to revive the Route 3 wave.
The hope is by next summer, the debris will be gone. When it is, O’Riley and Daniels will be ready.
“Mother nature gave the city a reason to pull back a bit,” O’Riley said, “but she’s also given us the opportunity to start again.”
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.