Richard “Richie” LaFave III, 54, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard “Richie” LaFave III, 54, of Youngs Rd., passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Gouverneur Hospital.
Richard was born on January 14, 1967 in Carthage, son of Richard and Reita (Ellis) LaFave. He attended Harrisville School. He enjoyed his work as a mechanic and was employed with Triad Electric in Maryland for a time.
Richie was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed listening to CB radio.
Survivors include his beloved companion of over 20 years, Arleen Baldwin; his mother, Reita LaFave; four siblings, Bonnie (Wayne) Dunn; Tina (Pete) Jones; James (Tara) Ellis; and Michael (Katerra) LaFave; two grandchildren, Briann Mills and Abigail Young; 12 nieces and nephews as well as several aunts, uncles, great-nieces and great-nephews.
No public services will be held.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
