River Board acknowledges low water levels, plans meetings

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The group in charge of regulating water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence acknowledged Friday that “we have been hearing from concerned property owners, business owners, and recreational users regarding the current below average water levels” on the lake and river.
And the International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board is reducing the amount of water which flows out of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River at the Moses-Saunders Dam in Massena, to try to improve what it describes as “drier than average” conditions.
7 News reported earlier this week that water levels are well below average, closer to end-of-season levels than the beginning of summer.
The River Board said the month of May was drier than average, and there are “abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions” in the Great Lakes - St. Lawrence region.
In a statement Friday afternoon, the River Board said it will hold two virtual meetings later this month to “present some information on the dry weather conditions and then respond to questions from attendees.”
These meetings are open to any interested parties. The first meeting will be held on June 15 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM EDT. The second meeting will be held on June 17 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM.
Registration for the June 15 meeting can be completed here. Registration for the June 17 meeting can be completed here.
Questions can be submitted ahead of time through the Board’s contact form on the website found at this link: https://www.ijc.org/en/contact/contact_the_international_lake_o.
The Board said in its statement that it will continue to monitor conditions and the effects of its strategy of reducing outflows, while tracking weather forecasts and drought conditions.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.