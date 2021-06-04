Sports: Dozens of matches on the diamond Friday

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - With sectional seedings and pairings set to be released this weekend, a number of area teams are trying to squeeze in a few more regular season games before the post season kicks off next week.
In Dexter Friday afternoon, the General Brown Lions played host to the Watertown Cyclones in a Frontier League Baseball matchup.
At the bottom of the first the score was 2-0 Watertown when Eric Sanders gets the strikeout, but Jack Lavin’s throw to 3rd gets away, allowing Eli Rawleigh to score, cutting the Cyclones lead to 2-1.
Sanders works his way out of further trouble by getting the strikeout to end the 1st. General Brown beats Watertown 7-6.
Turning to Section 10 Track and Field, the sectional qualifiers were held on two fronts.
The top two finishers in each event at each location, along with the next top four finishers overall by time or distance, qualify for the Section X Championships next Friday in Ogdensburg.
Among some of the top finishers Friday for boys: Potsdam’s Ansen Herrick in the 400, long jump, triple jump and shot put, along with the Sandstoners Skye Crocker and Madrid-Waddington’s Sean Shannon in the 800.
Owen Haas of Norwood-Norfolk and Vince Thomas of Gouverneur in the 100-meters, the Flyers’ Hayden Bullock in the 200 and Clifton-Fine’s Aiden Benzel in the 200 and 400,
Norwood Norfolk’s Cole Jock in the discus and Clayton Reed in the high jump and Malone’s Tye Royal and Canton’s Nick Line-decker in the 1600, Line-decker and Malone’s Dylan Perry in the 3200 and Jordan Hall in the 400 hurdles.
Canton’s Chris Schuckers in the both hurdles and high jump.
Among today’s top finishers for the girls: Harlee Blair of Madrid in the 100 and long jump, Gouverneur’s Rikki Griffith in the 800, 1500 and 3000.
Potsdam’s Luca Pecora in the 100 meters, 400 hurdles and triple jump,
Norwood-Norfolk’s Maddie Dinneen in the 400, 800, 1500 and 300... and Lindy Betrus in the 200.
Friday Sports Scores
HS Baseball
- South Lewis 11, Sandy Creek 0
- General Brown 7, Watertown 6
- Beaver River 19, Alexandria 2
- Lyme 8, Belleville Henderson 2
- Parishville Hopkinton 17, St. Lawrence C. 9
- Canton 14, O.F.A. 4
- Salmon River 9, Potsdam 1
- Heuvelton 17, Morristown 5
- Lisbon 15, Madrid Waddington 3
- Massena 10, Norwood Norfolk 0
- Brushton Moira 10, Chateaugay 0
- Lowville 12, Indian River 0
HS Softball
- General Brown 10, Copenhagen 0
- South Jeff 14, Adirondack 7
- South Lewis 18, Alexandria 11
- Sackets Harbor 4, Beaver River 3
- Colton Pierrepont 38, Parishville Hopkinton 9
- Norwood Norfolk 19, Madrid Waddington 4
- Chateaugay 8, Brushton Moira 7
- Massena 9, Gouverneur 2
- Potsdam 8, Salmon River 6
- Malone 5, St. Lawrence C. 1
- Hermon DeKalb 8 17, Harrisville 10 0
- Hammond 19, Lisbon 0
- Heuvelton 13 22, Morristown 2 6
- Thousand Islands 9, Belleville Henderson 0
Boys’ HS Lacrosse
- O.F.A. 10, Potsdam 5
- Canton 11, St. Lawrence C. 7
- General Brown 10, Marcellus 9
Girls’ HS Lacrosse
- Massena 17, Heuvelton 4
- Lake Placid 15, O.F.A. 5
- Salmon River 14, Canton 12
- I.H.C. 11, LaFayette 5
