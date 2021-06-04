St. Lawrence, Jefferson & Lewis counties report 10 total COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) – There were 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in the north country Friday.
Jefferson County reported four new cases, bringing the total to 7,128. One person is hospitalized. There have been 87 deaths since the pandemic began.
Officials say 6,995 people have recovered from the illness.
St. Lawrence County reported two new cases, bringing the total to 7,497. There are 21 active cases.
Four people are hospitalized; 97 have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
There were four new cases in Lewis County for a total of 2,366.
One person is hospitalized. Thirty have died since the pandemic began.
Officials say 2,316 people have recovered from the illness.
