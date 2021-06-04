Timothy A. Palmer, 62, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Timothy A. Palmer, age 62, of Massena, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Massena Memorial Hospital. There will be a Celebration of Life at Vinn’s Tavern in Ogdensburg on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2:00PM. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Tim is survived by his father and mother, Thomas and Rogene Palmer of Ogdensburg, NY; sister and brother-in-law, Kea and Mike Ribley; and special friends, Bill McElravy, Tyler and Brooke Bestor and Ken Race.
Tim was born on April 19, 1959, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of G. Thomas and Rogene (Billings) Palmer. He graduated from Lisbon Central School in 1979 and then enlisted in the United States Navy where he served on the USS Independence (Aircraft Carrier) in the machine shop. Tim studied HVAC Systems at SUNY Canton and was currently employed as a marine mechanic for Global Maritek Systems in Massena, NY.
Tim enjoyed working on engines, NASCAR/car racing and spending time with his friends.
Donations may be made in Timothy’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or a Veterans Benefits Program.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.