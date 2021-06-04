Timothy A. Palmer, 62, of Massena

Tim was born on April 19, 1959, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of G. Thomas and Rogene (Billings) Palmer. He graduated from Lisbon Central School in 1979 and then enlisted in the United States Navy where he served on the USS Independence (Aircraft Carrier) in the machine shop. Tim studied HVAC Systems at SUNY Canton and was currently employed as a marine mechanic for Global Maritek Systems in Massena, NY.