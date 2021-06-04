Town of Greig campground gets planning board nod

GREIG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A controversial campground proposal in Lewis County gets the go-ahead from a local planning board.
The town of Greig planning board met for several hours Thursday night.
A large portion of the conversation aimed at the possible approval of an 18-acre campground between the residential areas of Linda Place and Brantingham Road.
With a 4-1 vote, the board did just that.
“The motion passes and the special use permit will be issued contingent on all the conditions,” conditions that planning board director Steve Olmstead and the rest of board have come up with.
Some include campfire rings at each campsite, forbidding the use of generators, and outdoor lighting directed downward and not at nearby properties. This approval and set conditions are only the beginning of the process.
“An approval by the town of Greig planning board just means that’s just one step,” Olmstead said. “The project also requires approval from the Department of Health and a storm-water permit from the DEC.”
Those being two of the many departments that will now have to be involved.
The board did also determine that an environmental impact statement did not need to be done because the conditions proposed should mitigate those impacts.
Back in December, this proposal came under fire from local residents, who voiced their concerns about the campground’s proximity to local residents, the increased noise it could bring, and possible criminal activities that could arise.
The board has heard those concerns but decided to still move forward with the plan if all of the boxes get checked.
The project is expected to be done in three phases with the final one being completed in the fall of 2024.
