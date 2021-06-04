Trial set for man accused of arson & double murder

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A trial date has been set for a Lewis County murder and arson suspect.
Shawn Exford is accused of setting the November 2019 fire that killed two women at a home on Lowville’s South State Street.
His jury trial is now set for September 20 in Lewis County Court.
Exford continues being held in Lewis County jail.
Today his attorney, John Hallett, went to state Supreme Court asking it to order Exford’s bail bond amount lowered from $3 million to $1 million.
But Judge James McClusky refused, saying he wasn’t going to second guess Lewis County Court Judge Daniel King.
Exford is accused of setting the fire that killed 58 year old Catherine Crego and 42 year old Saratina Kilbourne
A county grand jury handed up a 13-count indictment against Exford in March 2020. The charges included two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and several counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
