A triumphant return to the Jefferson County Dairy Parade Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The annual Jefferson County Dairy Parade came back better than ever after last year’s event was cancelled.
It was a big crowd lining Washington Street in Watertown as dairy princesses, flag twirlers, marching bands, firetrucks and farmers, of course, spread agricultural awareness and some fun.
Jefferson County Agriculture Coordinator Jay Matteson says there are normally about 40 parade participants, but this year more than 60 groups joined the festivities.
The parade’s theme was “This Milk is for You”: A tribute to first responders and essential workers who got us through the pandemic.
The parade also had a moment of reflection when they played Amazing Grace to honor the lives lost to the coronavirus.
