TV Dinner: Chef Manning returns with Old English Salad Dressing

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning is back in the studio live for the first time in well over a year.
For his first segment of 2021, he shows us how to make a very versatile dressing his mom used when she was going to a pot luck event.
It’s simple and easy to make. You can see for yourself in the video above.
Old English Salad Dressing
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 3 tablespoons sherry wine
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons yellow salad mustard
- 1 tablespoon ground mustard
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Mix until smooth and frothy.
Use as a dressing for macaroni salad, cole slaw, tossed garden salad, chicken wings, or grilled chicken breast.
It keeps for about a week in a sealed container in the fridge.
