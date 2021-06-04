TV Dinner: Chef Manning returns with Old English Salad Dressing

TV Dinner: Chef Manning returns with an Old English Salad Dressing
By 7 News Staff | June 4, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 9:39 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning is back in the studio live for the first time in well over a year.

For his first segment of 2021, he shows us how to make a very versatile dressing his mom used when she was going to a pot luck event.

It’s simple and easy to make. You can see for yourself in the video above.

Old English Salad Dressing

- 1 cup mayonnaise

- 1/4 cup sugar

- 3 tablespoons sherry wine

- 3 tablespoons maple syrup

- 3 tablespoons cider vinegar

- 3 tablespoons yellow salad mustard

- 1 tablespoon ground mustard

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Mix until smooth and frothy.

Use as a dressing for macaroni salad, cole slaw, tossed garden salad, chicken wings, or grilled chicken breast.

It keeps for about a week in a sealed container in the fridge.

