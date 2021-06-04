United Way’s ALICE helps people the government can’t

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - United Way of Northern New York wants to remind people about ALICE.
Natasha Gamble was on 7 News This Morning to talk about it. Watch the video above for her interview.
ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. The program helps people who are living paycheck to paycheck, but don’t qualify for government assistance.
The United Way works through the Watertown Urban Mission, Lewis County Opportunities, St. Lawrence County CDP, and Catholic Charities.
People who need help can contact any of those four entities. They can also visit unitedway-nny.org/alice, call 315-788-5631, or email natasha.gamble@unitedway-nny.org.
