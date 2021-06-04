Watertown Rapids clinch season opener

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The boys of summer were back at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds on Thursday night and so were the fans as the Watertown Rapids hosted Auburn in their 2021 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season opener.
In the bottom of the third, the Rapids get the scoring underway when Aaron Whitley rips a base hit to left field, plating a run. It’s 1-0 Watertown.
Then it’s Brendan Williams coming home on the wild pitch and it’s 2-0 Rapids.
Anthony Santa Maria follows with a base hit back up the middle. Both Dylan Broderick and Whitley score and it’s 4-0 Watertown.
Dylan Perry keeps things going with the double to the gap in left center. Santa Maria scores and it’s 5-0 Watertown.
In the bottom pf the fourth, the Rapids expand on their lead when Williams beats the throw on the wild pitch, making it 6- 0 Rapids after four innings.
In the bottom of the sixth, Whitley goes the other way, tripling to the corner in right field. Broderick scores and it’s 7-0 Watertown.
Still in the sixth, Hazel Martinez singles through the hole into right field. Both Whitley and Santa Maria score, making it 9-0 Rapids.
Lowville product Brett Myers keeps the inning alive with a base hit to right. Both Martinez and Dylan Perry score. It’s 11-zip Rapids.
In the meantime, Rapids starter and former Watertown high product Ryan Peters had a strong outing for the Rapids as Watertown beats Auburn 13-1.
Thursday’s local scores
Collegiate League Baseball
Watertown Rapids 13, Auburn Doubledays 1
High school baseball
Edwards-Knox 9, Hermon-DeKalb 1
South Jefferson 11, Carthage 1
High school softball
Canton 7, Salmon River 0
Canton 18, Salmon River 1
Hammond 26, Morristown 3
Carthage 11, South Jefferson 10
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Indian River 13, Thousand islands 5
Carthage 8, South Jefferson 7
Salmon River 16, Massena 7
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Salmon River 27, OFA 2
Indian River 18, Potsdam 7
