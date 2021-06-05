Banners displayed in Sackets Harbor honor yesterday’s and today’s heroes

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hometown Heroes from now and then were honored at a banner ceremony in Sackets Harbor Saturday.
The village is hanging signs along utility poles to memorialize those who have served in the military over the years.
Sackets Harbor is rich in military history, and officials say it was fitting to honor those who have made a difference in the village.
There was a dedication ceremony for the banners on Saturday. It was a special moment for the loved ones of those featured.
There are currently 36 banners up, but officials say there is more interest. They hope to get more utility poles from National Grid so more banners can go up.
Officials say the banners represent what Sackets Harbor is all about: service and community.
“We’re a tourist town and a lot of the draw is our history, and the history is the military. It’s just fitting we could do something like this to go along with the tourist trade, and I think that entices more people to wanna come, to view who have come before and view the history that existed in our little village,” said Eric Constance, the Mayor of Sackets Harbor.
The banners stay up for 3 years. If you would like a loved one represented, it’s $125 to sponsor a banner. You can call the village office at (315) 646-3548 to be put on the list.
