Cuomo: State sees 61 straight days of COVID-19 positivity decline

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.
Cuomo says New York State’s rolling 7 day positivity average has dropped to 0.54%. The state has seen 61 straight days of decline in cases.
Hospitalizations have dropped below 900. That’s the lowest level since October 10th. There are currently 868 patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus statewide.
Saturday’s data is summarized below:
- Total Deaths - 42,775
- Total vaccine doses administered - 19,407,805
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose - 66.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series - 58.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) - 68.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) - 59.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 54.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 46.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) - 56.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) - 47.5%
In the North Country, 230,076 people have at least one vaccine dose and 205,875 people have their complete vaccine series.
