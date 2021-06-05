Eugene Paul Cady, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eugene Paul Cady (D.O.B.) 11/15/1958. (D.O.Death) May 5/27/2021.
Place of death: SUNY Upstate Medical Hospital, Syracuse, N.Y.
The son of Leonard L. Cady and Enid P. Cady (Thomas)
So it is that we celebrate the transformation of his battered body to his heavenly existence. Our beloved Eugene P. Cady went home to Jesus on May 27, 2021. Eugene was born at St. Luke’s Hospital, New Hartford, N.Y. in 1958. He attended school in Clinton, N.Y. and went on to study auto mechanics and small engine repair. Eugene has three loving sisters; Marilyn, Whyonia and Dinah, living and their families whom he loved very much.
He came to know Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in March of 1979, a year after the passing of his other sister, June Lynn Cady. Eugene’s traumatic childhood and adult tragedies led him to love the Lord Jesus Christ with all his heart and soul. His life and triumphs through the Lord will serve as a true testimony to all who knew him and loved him.
Eugene has many nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved very much. He also had many great jobs and was also self-employed as a handyman.
Eugene loved all kinds of animals and all of nature as well. He lived in the state of Pennsylvania for 11 years (from 1990-2001). He also enjoyed putting model cars together.
Eugene was also a member of the United Methodist Church in Lowville, N.Y. for a few years and became a Lay Servant which he also loved in every way very much. He really loved his church loving family and friends. Most of all, Eugene loved serving our Lord Jesus Christ and doing his will. Praise the Lord Jesus Christ Amen.
Eugene is survived by his loving family, his good friend Susan White of Lowville as well as the family of Donna and Kory Smith of Lowville; and Jim, Linda and Matthew Lee of Lowville. The funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Lowville United Methodist Church at 7618 N. State Street, Lowville, with Brenda Shelmidine, Worship Leader, officiating. A calling hour will be from Noon to 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral, at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Crown Hill Memorial Park, Clinton, NY, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eugene’s name to the American Cancer Society or the United Methodist Church at 7618 N. State St. Lowville, N.Y. 13367. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
