Eugene Paul Cady, of Lowville

Eugene is survived by his loving family, his good friend Susan White of Lowville as well as the family of Donna and Kory Smith of Lowville; and Jim, Linda and Matthew Lee of Lowville. The funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Lowville United Methodist Church at 7618 N. State Street, Lowville, with Brenda Shelmidine, Worship Leader, officiating. A calling hour will be from Noon to 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral, at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Crown Hill Memorial Park, Clinton, NY, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eugene’s name to the American Cancer Society or the United Methodist Church at 7618 N. State St. Lowville, N.Y. 13367. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.