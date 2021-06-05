John W. Dorr, 50, of Dexter

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - John W. Dorr, 50, of 27192 County RT. 54, Dexter, passed away June 3, 2021 in Watertown.
Born on February 27, 1971 in Watertown, son of Richard J. and Mary S. (Dick) Dorr, he graduated from General Brown High School in 1989. He then attended Jefferson Community College.
John worked various jobs in the local area including McKesson’s and Pala Wood Services in Watertown. He then started Dorr Enterprise Co. and Spencer Candy, a wholesale retail and delivery business which he owned and operated for several years.
John had a huge heart and would help anyone. He had many friends and was loved by all. He loved helping his Dad & Brother at the NHRA National and Divisional drag races. He also loved four-wheeling, snowmobiling and spending time at his camp on Tug Hill. John loved being with his family and friends, including all of his extended family and friends at the drag races.
Among his survivors are his father and mother, Richard J. “Dick” and Mary S. Dorr, Watertown, a brother and sister in law, Richard C. “Rich” and Karin L. Dorr, Watertown, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be held Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 9th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Brownville American Legion from 4 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
