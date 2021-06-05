Memorializing Chuck Kelly, “the bright light of Ogdensburg”

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ever wondered why Ogdensburg has two prisons?
Some would say the answer is Charles “Chuck” Kelly.
“Chuck and I were in Albany for the state budget. We were walking down the street when a limousine pulled up behind us. A tinted window rolled down, and it was the unmistakable voice of Governor Mario Cuomo,” said Jim Reagen, former Managing Editor of the Ogdensburg Journal
So he asked his friend, the Governor, for another prison.
That’s the kind of influence Kelly had on the Ogdensburg community.
On Saturday, a memorial dedication renamed the Hamilton Park to the Charles W. Kelly Memorial Park, right across from the church where he worshipped.
Kelly’s friend, Edward Basta, did the landscaping.
“As time passes, even someone as legendary as Chuck Kelly may fade from people’s memory. This will be a way to keep that front and center, and for generations to come to see the great leader the city once had,” said Jim Kennedy, who worked under Kelly.
Kelly was a longtime journalist and editor of The Journal and Advance News. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 83.
During his 56-year career as a journalist, and beyond, he was a strong advocate for the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club and other non-profits.
Kelly even rallied 2,000 people outside of Ogdensburg City Hall to save the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility when it was at risk of being closed.
“That was the kind of influence that Chuck Kelly had,” said Reagen.
The Ogdensburg Historic Committee raised about $48,000 for the memorial which includes benches, an Irish quote, and storyboards that tell the story of his life.
“It’s a memorial that preserves the full dimensions of his life. The storyboards are very well done. People can come see the story, not just see the name,” said Kennedy.
And another way to memorialize his service, the paper he once worked for, through Johnson Newspaper Corp. is making a comeback two years after closing.
