Saratoga County Sheriff’s are asking for help finding a missing person

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (WWNY) - UPDATE: The New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert on behalf of the Saratoga County Sheriffs Office for Ronald VanPatten is now cancelled as of 09:48 pm on June 05, 2021.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for a Clifton Park man Saturday.
They say 80-year-old Ronald Vanpatten is a missing vulnerable adult with dementia and may be in need of medical attention.
He was last seen on Englemore Road in the Town of Clifton Park, Saratoga County at 6:30 PM on Friday, June 4.
Vanpatten was last seen driving a 2017 red Toyota Tacoma 4 door truck with New York plate KHS1668.
The Saratoga County Sheriffs Office asks that anyone with information on Vanpatten or his vehicle to call (518) 885-6761.
