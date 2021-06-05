Saratoga County Sheriff’s are asking for help finding a missing person

By 7 News Staff | June 5, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 2:48 PM

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (WWNY) - UPDATE: The New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert on behalf of the Saratoga County Sheriffs Office for Ronald VanPatten is now cancelled as of 09:48 pm on June 05, 2021.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for a Clifton Park man Saturday.

They say 80-year-old Ronald Vanpatten is a missing vulnerable adult with dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

He was last seen on Englemore Road in the Town of Clifton Park, Saratoga County at 6:30 PM on Friday, June 4.

Vanpatten was last seen driving a 2017 red Toyota Tacoma 4 door truck with New York plate KHS1668.

The Saratoga County Sheriffs Office asks that anyone with information on Vanpatten or his vehicle to call (518) 885-6761.

A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued relating to the disappearance of Ronald Vanpatten. (Source: wwny)

