Saturday Sports: Watertown Rapids back in action with red hot bats

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were back in action Saturday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, hosting the Syracuse Salt Cats in an exhibition game between the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League and the New York Collegiate Baseball League.
The Rapids, who scored 13 runs in their season opening win on Thursday night against Auburn, had red hot bats once again.
The Rapids also got another strong pitching performance on the hill as Watertown starter Matthew Haines would get into trouble in the 3rd, but would strike out the side to keep the score 6-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd.
The Rapids would add to their lead in the 3rd when Brendan Williams doubles over the 3rd baseman’s glove. Dixon Black would come around to score: 7-0 Watertown.
Then it was Lowville product Brett Myers reaching on an infield error and Williams comes across to score: 8-0 Watertown.
The Rapids go on to win 16-2.
It was the final day of the regular season in Section 3 play. The IHC Lady Cavaliers hosted Indian River in Girls’ Frontier League Lacrosse action.
In the 1st half, IHC gets the scoring underway when Abigail Bombard scores off the free position to put the Lady Cavaliers on top 1-0.
IHC adds to its lead when Jenna Netto goes top shelf, increasing the Lady Cavaliers’ lead to 2-0.
Indian River gets on the board when Michaela Delles fights her way through defenders for one of her 2 goals on the day, cutting the IHC lead to 2-1.
Less than a minute later, Indian River ties it up when Maddy Goodrich finds the mark for one of her 2 goals in the game, knotting the score at 2.
IHC regains the lead when Hannah Netto picks a corner and dents net: 3-2 Lady Cavaliers.
Bella Davis ties it up once again with some nice moves in front. It’s davis once again, giving the Lady Warriors a 4-3 lead. Davis also with 2 goals on the day.
Indian River goes on to win 8-5.
Staying in the city, a boys’ non-league lacrosse contest at Watertown High School as the Cyclones hosted Oswego.
It was all Watertown in this one. In the 1st quarter, Jack Clough takes the feed in front and dents net: 1-0 Cyclones.
Less than 2 minutes later, Vince Lavarnway unloads a rocket that connects: 2-0 Cyclones.
With the score 3-0, Gabe LaJoie goes top shelf for the tally: 4-0 Watertown.
In the 2nd quarter, LaJoie scores his 2nd goal of the contest, upping the Cyclones lead to 5-0.
Then it was Hayden Augliano going 5 hole for the goal: 6-0 Watertown.
Kyan Combs scores his 2nd goal of the game to make it 7-0 Watertown.
Watertown goes on to win 14-2.
Saturday Sports Scores
Collegiate Baseball
- Watertown 16, Syracuse 2
Girls’ HS Lacrosse
- Indian River 8, IHC 5
- Salmon River 23, Massena 8
- Potsdam 7, Plattsburgh 6
Boys’ HS Lacrosse
- Watertown 14, Oswego 2
- South Jeff 16, RFA 6
- Potsdam 11, Plattsburgh 7
HS Baseball
- Lyme 14 4, Alexandria 3 1
- Thousand Islands 9, Sackets Harbor 2
- Lowville 12, Sandy Creek 1
- Hammond 18, Harrisville 3
