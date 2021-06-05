Scout Mountain Challenge teaches area scouts the ropes to survival

GREAT BEND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Area boy scout troops spent the weekend learning about survival with the folks who do it firsthand.
Fort Drum soldiers assisted in the “Scout Mountain Challenge.”
This weekend, scouts camped out in Great Bend, participating in physical training, a cook off, a log saw challenge, and military demonstrations.
Scouts could check out equipment and displays while earning their badges.
Lowville scout Ethan Higby says he enjoyed the tomahawk throwing and orienteering lessons.
“My favorite part was probably the PT because that’s more in line with what they do on Fort Drum everyday. Doing push-ups and sit-ups and running around the track and stuff,” said Higby, who is in Lowville Troop 162.
For most of these troops, this is the first outing they’ve had since the pandemic began.
Mike Comet sent us this story via Send it to 7. You can always Send it to 7 via our website or free mobile app.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.