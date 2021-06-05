Sheri A. Harwood, 45, of Watertown

Her immediate family would like to thank her extended family and friends for the overwhelming support, well wishes, thoughts and prayers that have been extended throughout this very difficult time. We appreciate the fact that so many have shared their love and memories of Sheri. All who know her well, knows her family came first, she had an extremely strong will to enjoy life to the fullest, support her friends and to keep the laughs coming. Sheri will always be a reminder to us that life is to short….love your family, love your friends and make memories along the way. Thank you Sheri, for always guiding us in this direction.