WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sheri A. Harwood, 45, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday June 3, 2021.
Born August 6, 1975, in Watertown, daughter of Sanford (Sandy) and Rosemary (Holder) Harwood and graduated in 1993 from Watertown High School.
Immediately following graduation she was employed as a Stylist for Great Expectations, JC Penny’s and Cutting Image Salon.
Surviving besides her parents is a daughter, Makayla Marie, a grandson Levi and a future grandson who will arrive to join our family in August. One sister, Brenda Harwood (Charles Cooley), two nephews, Joshua Harwood-Thomas (Sarah Thomas), Kyle Harwood-Thomas, two great nieces Abigail Thomas and Peyton Thomas and a great nephew Aiden Thomas (daughters and son of Josh and Sarah).
She is pre-deceased by her brother, Roger Harwood, maternal grandparents, Rose and Elmer Holder, her paternal grandparents, Roland and Marion Harwood. Sheri resided with John Dorr (recently deceased) and enjoyed their life together.
Her immediate family would like to thank her extended family and friends for the overwhelming support, well wishes, thoughts and prayers that have been extended throughout this very difficult time. We appreciate the fact that so many have shared their love and memories of Sheri. All who know her well, knows her family came first, she had an extremely strong will to enjoy life to the fullest, support her friends and to keep the laughs coming. Sheri will always be a reminder to us that life is to short….love your family, love your friends and make memories along the way. Thank you Sheri, for always guiding us in this direction.
Calling hours will be from 3 pm until 7:30 pm on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 am on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Reed and Benoit and burial will be immediately following at North Watertown Cemetery Bradley St., Watertown. Family and friends may join us at the VFW for a celebration of her life from 1:00 to 4:30.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to a charity, club or organization of your choice.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.