Vax & Scratch program comes to SUNY Potsdam’s vaccination site

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo’s Vax and Scratch Program is coming to SUNY Potsdam’s state-run vaccination site.
What is Vax and Scratch?
Well, if you get your COVID-19 shot,, you get a free New York State Lottery scratch-off ticket, too.
There are 13 prizes and the biggest winner will take home $5 million.
“We’re providing tickets for a $5 million lottery and the chance to win a free SUNY or CUNY scholarship among other amazing incentives to convince New Yorkers to get vaccinated and protect their fellow citizens. We can defeat COVID together and rebuild our state, but getting vaccinated is the key to our success and I urge everyone who hasn’t gotten the shot to do so right away,” said Governor Cuomo.
The program takes place at SUNY Potsdam from June 7th to June 11th.
It’s yet another incentive from the state government to get residents vaccinated.
Only people 18 and older can take a ticket.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.