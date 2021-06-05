Village-wide garage sales bring people to Brownville this weekend

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - You know what they say: One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
That’s especially true this weekend in Brownville, where there’s a village-wide garage sale happening.
There is everything from clothing, to bikes, telescopes, and guitars.
Richard Vreeland drives four hours from his home in Pennsylvania for the garage sale every year, and he says it never disappoints.
“Every year it gets bigger and better. Regardless of how many years I come, I still find treasures,” said Vreeland.
The garage sale will continue through Sunday.
