Waste collection event has cars lined up to safely dispose of hazardous items

TOWN OF PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was car after car lined up at the Jefferson County Highway garage Saturday as people waiting to dispose of their hazardous household materials.
The event, held from 9 AM - 1 PM, allowed people to dispose of the materials safely and for free.
Solvents, pesticides, light bulbs, pool chemicals, oil-based paints and aerosol cans, all that still had product in them, were just some of the items collected.
Jefferson County Highway Superintendent Jim Lawrence says the turnout was better than he could have imagined.
“We’ll be doing the cleanup here, getting it organized. They’ll be putting it in the trucks and getting it off the premises. Good for the community, good for the county as a whole,” said Lawrence.
The event was run by the Development Authority of the North Country and New York State DEC.
