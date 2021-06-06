Arthur J. “Joe” Villeneuve Jr., 77, of Sackets Harbor

He was a member of the Brownville American Legion and Watertown Eagles Club. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and Polka dancing, bird watching, and was an avid gardener. He loved to bake and he would bring pies to his neighbors, doctors, and ladies at the bank. Joe was also well known for his amazing rum balls and deviled eggs. He loved Christmas and was very passionate about decorating for the holiday. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.