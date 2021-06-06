Arthur J. “Joe” Villeneuve Jr., 77, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Arthur J. “Joe” Villeneuve Jr., 77, of 15470 Clark Road, Sackets Harbor passed away June 5, 2021.
Born on March 23, 1944 in Watertown, NY, son of Arthur J. and Grace(Luffman) Villeneuve Sr., he attended Sackets Harbor High School. Following school he served in the US Navy.
He married Bonnie Benway on February 14, 1965 at Sulphur Springs Methodist Church. The couple resided in Sackets Harbor for 48 years. Bonnie worked at Venus Manufacturing in Dexter from 1992 until 2006, she passed away July 19, 2008.
Joe worked for NY Air Brake for over 25 years. Upon the closing of NY Air Brake he went to work in the shipping and receiving department at Sears for 13 years, retiring in 2007.
He was a member of the Brownville American Legion and Watertown Eagles Club. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and Polka dancing, bird watching, and was an avid gardener. He loved to bake and he would bring pies to his neighbors, doctors, and ladies at the bank. Joe was also well known for his amazing rum balls and deviled eggs. He loved Christmas and was very passionate about decorating for the holiday. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Among his survivors are two daughters and their husbands, Suellen L. (Jeff) Allen, Dexter, Tammy (Bryan) Barker, NC; a son and daughter in law, Arthur “Joe” (Johanna) Villeneuve III, Dexter; four grandchildren, Alexis (Tyler) Flath, Chelsea (Billy) Johnston, Patrick (Jessica) Riley, Nathanial Aubin; 7 great grandchildren, William, Kendall, Jase, Paislee, Evelyn, Hope and Bailey; four sisters, Beverly McCargar, Joan (Joe) Morris, and Arlene Wilson, all of Watertown, and Dorothy (Jack) Knowlton, Saratoga Springs, several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by a sister, Sally Sanderson and two brothers, Ernest and Donald Villeneuve.
Calling hours will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 8th at the Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to Sackets Harbor Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.