Update: body found in Raquette likely died in boating accident

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police say a boating accident likely killed the person whose body was retrieved from the Raquette River in Norfolk Sunday.
Troopers say they responded to a report of a body in the river near the Norfolk Raquette Campground just north of the hamlet of Norfolk around 4 p.m.
Police set up shop at the Norfolk campground and were joined by dive teams from the Massena and Parishville fire departments.
Their investigation tentatively shows the victim, a male, was involved in a boating accident. Police did not release his identity.
Troopers say there is no sign of foul play.
The body was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The investigation is continuing.
