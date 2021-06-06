Update: body found in Raquette likely died in boating accident

By 7 News Staff | June 6, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 10:16 AM

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police say a boating accident likely killed the person whose body was retrieved from the Raquette River in Norfolk Sunday.

Troopers say they responded to a report of a body in the river near the Norfolk Raquette Campground just north of the hamlet of Norfolk around 4 p.m.

Police set up shop at the Norfolk campground and were joined by dive teams from the Massena and Parishville fire departments.

Their investigation tentatively shows the victim, a male, was involved in a boating accident. Police did not release his identity.

Troopers say there is no sign of foul play.

The body was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The investigation is continuing.

