OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Arrangements for David Gonyea, 56, a resident of Washington Street, Ogdensburg, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Gonyea passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of David Gonyea.