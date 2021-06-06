General Brown seniors celebrate, parade the streets

GLEN PARK, N.Y. (WWNY) - General Brown’s Class of 2021 celebrated in the streets as they close out their senior year.
The class paraded from Glen Park Fire Hall, toward General Brown High School, before wrapping things up at Dexter Memorial Field.
Police cars and fire trucks rode alongside the seniors.
Some class members say it was a rare opportunity to be together after the year they’ve had.
“We were only in school for two days. It was just strange,” said senior Isaiah Evans.
“I mean, I personally got a little accustomed to it from last year. It wasn’t that big of a shift, but it’s still different. A lot of my friends were in the Monday/Tuesday class and I do Thursday/Friday,” said Daniel Hunt, also a senior at General Brown.
“I mean, we got through it. We’re here, we’re graduating,” said Evans.
Students say General Brown Central School District plans to hold an in-person graduation ceremony this year. It’s a chance for the class to come together one last time.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.