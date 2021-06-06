Local honored for service on the 77th anniversary of D-Day

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday marked the St. Lawrence County Conservative Party Barbecue. North country state senators and assemblymen came together at the Morristown Fire Department to thank locals for their republican support. But they also came to present the Outstanding Serviceman Award to Charles Alexander.
Alexander, now in his mid 90′s, was in the Navy during World War II and survived the Battle of Normandy.
“He actually landed on the beaches of Normandy on June 6th, 1944. He was part of the naval amphibious forces that took all the soldiers from England and actually landed them in France,” said Assemblyman Robert Smullen.
Assemblyman Smullen spent 24 years in the Marine Core. He had a private conversation with Alexander after he received his award, and his message was simple.
“Well I told him, literally, thank you for your service,” said Smullen.
North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik made an appearance as well, and publicly thanked Alexander.
“Thank you. We can never repay you for your service and your lifetime of sacrifice,” said Stefanik.
State Senator Joe Griffo spoke as well and says the people that fought on that day should always be honored.
“I had the opportunity to visit Normandy and it’s a very emotional experience. So I have great respect and admiration for their courage and bravery,” said Griffo.
